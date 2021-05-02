COVID-19 surge: Srinagar declared Red Zone; rest J&K districts Orange Zones

Amid a surge in COVID-19 infections in J&K, the government on Sunday categorised Srinagar district along with Lakhanpur containment zone with a 500 metre radius and areas on either side of the Jawahar tunnel as Red Zones in a bid to contain the disease spread.

All districts in Jammu division and all Kashmir districts except Srinagar have been categorised as Orange Zones while none has been kept in the Green category given the scale at which the virus is spreading across the union territory.

The categorization was made during a review meeting of the State Executive Committee of the Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction chaired by Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam.

As per order issued by the SEC to this effect, the categorization will be followed for implementation of permitted activities in such areas notified by the committee separately for the purpose.