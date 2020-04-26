COVID-19 survey nearing completion in red zones of Srinagar

All data to be collected using the Swasthya Nidhi mobile application; district election officials to assist in data collection

SRINAGAR, APRIL 26: The door-to-door health survey in wake of COVID-19 spread which was started less than two weeks ago is nearing completion in all areas notified as red zones in Srinagar. District-wide household health survey is now being started using the Swathya Nidhi mobile application launched by the government.

This was informed in a meeting convened here Sunday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary.

It was informed that a population of around 25 thousand people put together has been covered under the survey and the data as generated has been submitted to health authorities for investigations as required.

The meeting was informed that the exercise will be now be replicated across the district adding that all relevant preparations have been made for holding a health audit of the entire population of the district.

It was informed that some 700 teams comprising officials from Health, ICDS and Election constituted for the purpose will start conducting the said audit tomorrow adding that the entire audit is targeted for completion within two weeks.

The involvement of election officials in the audit is aimed at facilitating accurate and quick conduct thereof. It was informed that BLOs will be the central point for recording the data as collected during the health audit adding that all data will be collected using the Swasthya Nidhi mobile application launched by the J&K Government.

The meeting was informed that concerned election returning officers or EROs have been made responsible for ensuring completion of the audit within their respective jurisdictions within the stipulated time of two weeks.

Speaking on the occasion the DC directed all EROs to ensure all their BLOs are equipped and on the ground beginning tomorrow morning. It is notable that Srinagar has 8 election constituencies.

Earlier ADC Srinagar Masrat Hashim who is the nodal officer for COVID-19 surveillance activities in the district and CMO Srinagar Dr Jehangir Bakshi who were both present briefed the meeting about the status of audit work held in red zones areas of the district.

The officers informed the meeting that the door-to-door survey for identifying suspects which was started on April 14 was nearing completion in all COVID-19 red zones of Srinagar adding that all these areas will now be covered under the health audit using the Swasthya Nidhi app.

Dr Shahid while emphasising the importance of the health audit in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak in the district directed the officers to ensure that all that is required is done and that the entire exercise is completed at the earliest and within the stipulated time so that corrective action as required can be taken without delay.

He appealed to all citizens for support enabling hundred percent coverage to make the health survey a success. He said decisions for COVID-19 containment will be based on the results of this audit adding that therefore there must be full cooperation and participation in the exercise.

It should be noted that once the data is generated it will be used by health authorities at the next level for assessment to identify COVID-19 suspects and the spread if so in localities and the district.

Concerned officers including all 8 EROs were present in the meeting. CDPOs of the district also attended the meeting.