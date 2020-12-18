Health, Latest News
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: December 18, 2020, 10:41 AM

COVID-19 tally in India rises to 99.79 lakh

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below four lakh for the 12th consecutive day.
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

India’s COVID-19 caseload rose to 99.79 lakh with 22,890 new infections being reported in a day, while total recoveries crossed the 95 lakh-mark, according to the Union Health Ministry’s data updated on Friday.

With 338 more fatalities, the death toll due to coronavirus reached 1,44,789, while the total COVID-19 cases mounted to 99,79,447, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 95,20,827 pushing the national recovery rate to 95.40 per cent. The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

There are 3,13,831 active cases in the country which comprise 3.14 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.

It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, and surpassed 90 lakh on November 20.

According to the ICMR, 15,89,18,646 samples have been tested so far with 11,13,406 samples being tested on Thursday.

