COVID-19 vaccination drive begins in J&K; Director SKIMS gets first shot

The much awaited COVID-19 vaccination drive commenced on Saturday in Jammu and Kashmir along with other parts of the country.

Top health officials told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the drive has commenced and around 4 thousand health workers will be vaccinated today.

The inaugural event of the drive was held at SKIMS Soura where Advisor to Lt Governor, R R Bhatnagar and Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Shahid Choudhary oversaw the inoculation of the first vaccine shot to Director SKIMS, Dr A G Ahangar and a sanitation worker.

In Jammu, LG Manoj Sinha inaugurated the vaccination drive.

Officials said that there are 40 sites in J&K where vaccination is taking place and around 100 frontline workers at each site will get vaccine shots today.

J&K had on Wednesday received a batch of 1. 465 lakh Covishield vaccines and among them 79,000 were received by Kashmir division.

As per the government of India guidelines, people who receive the first shot of Covishield vaccine will be injected the same vaccine as the second dose.