COVID-19 vaccination for 18-45 age group to begin on May 2 in J&K in Jammu, Srinagar cities

COVID-19 vaccination for people aged 18-45 years in Jammu and Kashmir will begin on Sunday May 2 with beneficiaries only from Srinagar and Jammu cities slated to get the jab of Covaxin in the first phase, Greater Kashmir has learnt.

The development comes hours after the government said that the vaccination will not begin in the union territory from Saturday May 1 as scheduled saying it was in the process of procuring the doses.

A senior healthcare official told Greater Kashmir that the government has placed procurement orders for Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin with the first consignment expected to arrive tomorrow on Saturday.

The first doses will be administered on May 2 Sunday simultaneously in the twin cities of Srinagar and Jammu, he said.

As per the official, the doses will administered subject to registration on the government of India’s CoWin platform rather than on walk-in basis.

The vaccination will be scaled up in coming days, he added.