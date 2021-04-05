COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for people aged 45 & above to get ration in Bandipora

The authorities have made it mandatory for persons aged 45-years and above to produce a COVID-19 vaccination certificate while receiving ration at FS&CA stores in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.



“All those consumers whose age is 45 years and above are informed through the medium of this notice that they shall vaccinate themselves against Covid – 19 at the nearest COVID-19 vaccination center and fetch your ration accordingly,” read an order issued by the office of the Assistant Director Food, civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Bandipora.



It added, “Please remember that without producing COVID-19 vaccination certificate ration will not be issued in any case”.



Also urging to follow COVID-19 SOPs, the notice further reads, “While the collection of ration, all of the consumers are requested to kindly follow the COVID-19 SOP to break the chain”.