COVID-19 vaccination to be free for people aged 18-45 in J&K

It has been decided that COVID-19 vaccination for people in the age group 18-45 years will be cost- free in the UT. The cost of vaccine will be fully borne by the government of J&K. The health department will constitute a panel to work out the logistics.— Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) April 24, 2021

