Health, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: April 24, 2021, 6:03 PM

COVID-19 vaccination to be free for people aged 18-45 in J&K

"The vaccination cost will be borne fully by the J&K government for which a panel will be constituted by the health department to work out the logistics," LG Manoj Sinha Tweeted.
GK File/Aman Farooq
COVID-19 vaccination will be administered free-of-cost for people aged between 18-45 years, Office of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha announced on Twitter.

It said that the vaccination cost will be borne fully by the J&K government for which a panel will be constituted by the health department to work out the logistics.

“It has been decided that COVID-19 vaccination for people in the age group 18-45 years will be cost- free in the UT. The cost of the vaccine will be fully borne by the government of J&K.The health department will constitute a panel to work out the logistics,” tweeted LG’s office this afternoon.

