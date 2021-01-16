COVID-19 vaccine will help in comprehensively combating the pandemic: Director SKIMS

Director SKIMS, Dr A G Ahangar, who on Saturday received the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine along with the paramedical staffers at the institution, emphasized the significance of the immunization programme world over saying the vaccine would help in comprehensively combating the prevailing pandemic.



The Director SKIMS was speaking at the inaugural event of the COVID-19 vaccination drive in J&K e-inaugurated by PM Modi across India this morning.



The function was presided over by Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to LG, Manoj Sinha. DC Srinagar, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary and Mayor SMC, Junaid Azim Mattu were also present on the occasion.



A statement quoted Director SKIMS saying the arrival of the vaccine was a moment of pride that the world had been waiting for.



In the valley, SKIMS played a vital role in managing the COVID-19 pandemic, he said adding it was gratifying to be part of the vaccination drive today.



Dr Ahangar said that all frontline warriors at the institute shall be vaccinated in coming days for which all arrangements are in place to make the vaccination drive a success.



In his address, advisor Bhatnagar emphasized on following the protocols such as wearing a mask, hand /respiratory hygiene and social distancing while administering the vaccine.



He also lauded Director SKIMS, Dr Ahangar and his team for “leading from the front to receive the first shot of the vaccine” which he said will give confidence and boost to the people.