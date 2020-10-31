Health, Kashmir, Latest News
IANS
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: October 31, 2020, 7:44 PM

Covid: 455 test positive, 864 recover in J&K

So far, 94,785 have been infected with coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir out of which 86,888 have completely recovered.
IANS
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: October 31, 2020, 7:44 PM
Representational Image
Representational Image

A total of 455 people on Saturday tested Covid-19 positive in Jammu and Kashmir while 864 others were discharged from various hospitals after recovery, officials said.

A statement by the Information and Public Relations Department said that out of 455 who tested positive on Saturday, 161 are from Jammu division and 294 are from Kashmir division.

Trending News
Representational Image

NHPC employee electrocuted in north Kashmir's Uri, hospitalised

Representational Image

Elderly woman slips to death in north Kashmir's Uri

File Photo

Prominent religious cleric Mushtaq Veeri released

So far, 94,785 have been infected with coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir out of which 86,888 have completely recovered.

Besides, 1,478 have been killed by the dreaded virus so far including 7 patients who succumbed on Saturday.

The number of active cases is 6,419 out of which 1,860 are from Jammu division while 4,559 are from Kashmir division.

Tagged in ,
Related News