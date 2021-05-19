Health, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 19, 2021, 10:30 PM

COVID care training being imparted to 140 disaster response force personnel in Srinagar

The SDRF and NDRF personnel will be given three-day training in batches of 30 each at SKIMS, Soura for performing supporting functions, the officials said.
Community hall converted into COVID Care centre in Srinagar's Barbar Shah area. [File: Aman Farooq/ GK]
Community hall converted into COVID Care centre in Srinagar’s Barbar Shah area. [File: Aman Farooq/ GK]

Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura began training 140 personnel from Jammu and Kashmir State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and NDRF for assisting healthcare workers in the functioning of a 200-bedded COVID care centre at NIT Hazratbal here, officials said on Wednesday.

The decision to impart training to the personnel of disaster response forces was taken at a meeting chaired by DGP, Commandant General, Home Guards, Civil Defence and SDRF J&K, V K Singh here.

It was decided that 100 SDRF personnel and 40 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) staff will be deployed to help run the centre, including 50 beds with oxygen concentrators, at NIT Complex in Naseem Bagh, Hazratbal.

The training will include components of COVID-19 patient care, nursing care of COVID positive patients in COVID wards, COVID-19 rapid antigen tests, infection control and personal protection, oxygen support, hands-on training along with donning and doffing of PPE kits.

The proposed COVID care centre shall commence from June 1 under supervision and guidance of the administration of SKIMS, Soura.

