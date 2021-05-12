Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 12, 2021, 1:28 PM

Covid curfew: Police establishes special helpline to ensure movement of doctors, paramedics

The doctors and paramedics are advised to inform along with their location, in case they have been stopped en-route to their place of duties,” said a police spokesman.
A man reasons with the policeman to let him move amid restrictions in the city to contain the COVID-19 spread, May 2, 2021. [Aman Farooq for Greater Kashmir]
Police in Kashmir have established a special helpline to ensure a hassle-free movement of the doctors and paramedical staff amid the corona curfew.

“A special helpline has been established on the directions of IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar-IPS. The doctors and paramedics are advised to inform along with their location, in case they have been stopped en-route to their place of duties,” said a police spokesman, in a statement.

“The helpline numbers are: 0194-2506561 and 0194-2506541.You can WhatsApp on: 8899845182.”

Keeping in view the prevailing situation, the healthcare workers are also requested to cooperate with the Law Enforcement Agencies and not to visit unnecessarily beyond the place of duty or stay, he added.

