Health, India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: November 3, 2020, 10:49 AM

Covid deaths dip below 500/day as India's tally at 82.7L

While the recovery rate stands at 91.68 per cent, the fatality rate is 1.49 per cent.
With a fresh spike of 38,310 coronavirus infections and 490 deaths in 24 hours, India’s tally on Tuesday rose to 82,67,623, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Out of the total Covid-19 cases, 5,41,405 are currently active, 76,03,121 have been discharged, while 1,23,097 lost the battle against the pandemic.

While the recovery rate stands at 91.68 per cent, the fatality rate is 1.49 per cent, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 16,87,784 cases, including 44,128 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

Meanwhile, the national capital recorded 4,001 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday, taking the tally to 3,96,371.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) conducted 10,46,247 sample tests in a single day on Monday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 11,17,89,350.

