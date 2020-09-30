COVID: GoI allows 315 J&K students to cross over to Pakistan to resume studies

The government of India has allowed 315 students from Jammu and Kashmir enrolled in different colleges across Pakistan to cross over via Wagah border in Amritsar today.

In an official communique, a copy of which lies with news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), the Government of India on request of Pakistan has allowed 315 students to cross over to Pakistan to resume studies.

The government of Pakistan had earlier communicated with the government of India to allow the travel of 315 Kashmiri students to Pakistan on 30th September.

Pakistan had requested that the students be allowed to cross over to Pakistan via Wagah-Attari border on 30th September.

It said, “It is requested that the above mentioned 315 Indian nationalists may be allowed to enter into Pakistan (Subject 5o valid passport) through Wagah border on 30th September, 2020 following necessary health security protocol/screening.”

Pertinently, a huge number of students from different parts of Kashmir are enrolled in various Medical Colleges of Pakistan.

It may be recalled that the government of India earlier during the COVID lockdown period made special arrangements for the Kashmiri students for their safe arrival.