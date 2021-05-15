Kashmir, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 15, 2021, 3:58 PM

COVID-restrictions continue in J&K

However, private cars were seen plying in some areas of the city here and other district headquarters in the valley and the Jammu region, officials said.
Security personnel stand guard as they block roads using concertina wires and barricades in Srinagar amid strict lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the region on Thursday, 15 May 2021. [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]
Security personnel stand guard as they block roads using concertina wires and barricades in Srinagar amid strict lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the region on Thursday, 15 May 2021. [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]

The lockdown imposed in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of an alarming surge in coronavirus cases entered the 17th day on Saturday as the normal life remained affected most areas of the union territory, officials said.

Markets remained shut and public transport was off the roads, the officials said.

The officials said while the restrictions on the movement and assembly of people continued to remain in force, the curbs were not strict.

Several roads have been sealed by security forces and barricades have been put at many places in the city here as well as in other district headquarters of the valley to prevent the movement of people.

On April 29, the Jammu and Kashmir administration imposed a curfew in 11 districts in a bid to tackle the surge in COVID-19 cases, which was subsequently extended to all the 20 districts the next day till May 17.

The officials said the government will review the situation before taking a decision on the extension of the lockdown beyond May 17.

