COVID surge: Class work suspended up to class 9 in J&K schools for two weeks

In view of a surge in COVID-19 infections being reported among staffers and students at schools, the Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to suspend class work at the institutions for up to class 9 for two weeks and classes 10-12 for one week starting April 5 in a bid to contain the pandemic.

Office of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha made the announcement on Twitter this morning.

It further said that “all gatherings for social and customary functions will be restricted to 200 only and after following due COVID SOPs”.

Classes 10, 11 & 12 will also be closed for one week in all schools from Monday, 5 April 2021 till 11 April 2021 in entire J&K.

Secretary School Education Department, B K Singh told Greater Kashmir that the official order regarding the suspension of class work would be issued separately.