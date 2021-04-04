Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: April 4, 2021, 12:41 PM

COVID surge: Class work suspended up to class 9 in J&K schools for two weeks

Class work for 10-12 standard students to remain suspended for one week.
In view of a surge in COVID-19 infections being reported among staffers and students at schools, the Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to suspend class work at the institutions for up to class 9 for two weeks and classes 10-12 for one week starting April 5 in a bid to contain the pandemic.

Office of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha made the announcement on Twitter this morning.

It further said that “all gatherings for social and customary functions will be restricted to 200 only and after following due COVID SOPs”.

“In view of rising trend in #COVID19 cases in J&K & likelihood of young children getting infected & transmitting infection in large numbers, ALL classes upto& including Class 9 in schools will be closed for 2 weeks in all schools beginning on Monday, 5 April till 18 April 21 in J&K,” the Twitter handle of the LG’ Office wrote.

“Classes 10, 11 & 12 will also be closed for one week in all schools from Monday, 5 April 2021 till 11 April 2021 in entire J&K. Further, all gatherings for social and customary functions will be restricted to 200 only and after following due COVID SOPs,” it added.

Secretary School Education Department, B K Singh told Greater Kashmir that the official order regarding the suspension of class work would be issued separately.

