Covid surge continues in J&K, 442 new cases recorded

Alarmed by the upsurge in COVID-19 infection, authorities on Monday cancelled all leaves granted to doctors and paramedics in the Valley and asked them to report immediately at their places of posting.
A man being sampled for COVID-19 at Srinagar’s TRC. [Aman Farooq for Greater Kashmir]

Upsurge in the Covid-19 pandemic continued on Monday in J&K as 442 new cases came to light and two more patients succumbed during the last 24 hours.

Health Department officials said that of the new cases, 162 were from the Jammu division and 280 from the Kashmir division while 241 patients were discharged from different hospitals after recovery.

So far, 133,454 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K out of which 127,290 have recovered, and 2,010 have succumbed.

The number of active cases is now 4,154 out of which 1,024 are from the Jammu division and 3,130 from the Kashmir division.

