Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 6, 2021, 3:01 PM

CPI (M) candidate unanimously elected maiden DDC Chairperson in south Kashmir's Kulgam

National Conference managed to bag posts of DDC vice-chairperson and chairperson Municipal Council.
File Photo of Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami
File Photo of Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami

CPI (M) candidate was on Saturday unanimously elected as first District Development Council (DDC) chairman of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district while as National Conference (NC) bagged seats of DDC vice chairperson and chairperson Municipal Council. 

Official sources told news agency KNO that CPI (M) candidate Mohammad Afzal who is also District Secretary CPI (M) and won DDC elections on Pombai seat, was unanimously elected as the first DDC chairman of Kulgam as he was supported by all the 13 candidates. 

Representational Photo

Image for representational purpose only [File]

They said National Conference Candidate Shazia Poswal, who won DDC elections from Manzgam seat was elected as Vice chairperson unanimously. 

Besides, in municipal elections, NC also bagged the seat of Chairperson Municipal Council as well, they added.

Meanwhile, CPI (M) senior leader and former MLA Kulgam, M Y Tarigami in a tweet congratulated the winning candidates and thanked the candidates for their unanimous support.

Representational Photo

“Congratulations to Comrade M Afzal of our party CPIM for being elected as DDC chairman of district Kulgam and Shazia Jan of NC as vice chairperson.

We thank and appreciate the cooperation of all the elected DDC members of Kulgam for consensus and unanimity,” Tarigami wrote.

