UPDATED: March 2, 2021, 3:37 PM

Crime Branch Kashmir arrests three Delhi residents in alleged lottery scam

The arrests were made over a complaint by a man that he had received a phone call from an unknown number informing him about a prize of seven lakh rupees that he had “won in a contest”, the CBK statement said.
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

The Crime Branch Kashmir (CBK) on Tuesday arrested three New Delhi residents for their alleged involvement in a lottery scam.

The trio was identified by the CBK as Santosh Kumar Bhagat, son of Sukhdev Bhagat of House number 49 A/9 Gaushala Kishangarh Vasant Kunj Delhi, Lakhan Lal Ahirvar, son of Ram Swaroop of House number 80/9 Kishangarh Vasant Kunj, Delhi and Benadict Silvester @ Manav Tyagi, son of Lawarance Desousa of Flat No. D-2, B-48 Chatterpur Extension New Delhi.

They were held by CBK officials from Kishangarh area of the national capital in connection with a case under FIR number 37/2019 under section 420 RPC and 66-D IT Act regarding a lottery scam, a CBK statement said.

It said the Court of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Patiala House New Delhi has granted transit remand for shifting of the trio for now.

“In order to claim the prize money, he was asked to deposit some money,” the statement added.

As per the CBK, the complainant deposited an amount of Rs 138,000 in the bank account maintained in the name of ‘Non Stop Deal’ operated by one Santosh Kumar Bhagat.

The CBK said that further investigation is going on in the case.

