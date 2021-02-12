Kashmir, Latest News
Srinagar,
February 12, 2021

CRPF ASI injured after rifle goes off accidentally in central Kashmir's Budgam

A police officer identified the injured trooper as Rajesh Kumar from 117 Coy Battalion CRPF.
Representational Photo
An Assistant Sub- Inspector (ASI) of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was injured after his service rifle went off accidentally in Nagam area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district, reports said today.

An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the CRPF officer was injured in accidental fire and sustained injuries in his leg.

He said the injured ASI was referred to 92 Base Army Hospital in Srinagar for treatment.

A police officer identified the injured trooper as Rajesh Kumar from 117 Coy Battalion CRPF.

