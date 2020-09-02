CRPF ASI shoots self dead with service rifle in Bhaderwah

An assistant sub-inspector of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon in Jammu and Kashmir’s additional district Bhaderwah on Wednesday morning.

Reports said that Amrit Bhardwaj (52) went to his bed after returning to Battalion headquarters at Kotli from his night shift and allegedly fired upon himself four times.

“ASI Amrit Bhardwaj of 33rd battalion of Central Reserve Police Force shot himself with his service rifle in the premises of Police Complex at 7.30 am today,” Raj Singh Gouria, SP Bhaderwah said.

“He was taken to Sub District Hospital Bhadarwah, where doctors declared him as brought dead. A case under relevant sections has been registered at Police Station Bhaderwah and investigation is being initiated,” the SP said, adding that the body will be handed over to the CRPF after post-mortem and COVID-19 testing.

The deceased was a resident of Bharlipur in Naogaun district of Assam.