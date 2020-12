A CRPF constable was critically injured after he allegedly shot himself with his service rifle inside a camp in the Wazirbagh area of the city on Saturday, police said.

Constable Yogesh Kumar of 117 Bn CRPF, camped at Wazirbagh, fired upon himself with his service rifle, a police official said.

He said Yadav was critically injured and is undergoing treatment at SMHS hospital Srinagar.