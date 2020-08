A paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Inspector died due to cardiac arrest in Nillow area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam on Tuesday, officials said.

Officials told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the SI of 18 battalion of CRPF was on duty when he suffered a heart attack.

He was shifted to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead, the officials said.

A police officer identified the deceased as Ravi Kumar, a resident of Himachal Pradesh.