CRPF jawan, policeman injured in encounter with militants in Srinagar

File Pic: Habib Naqash/GK

Two security forces personnel were injured in an encounter with militants in the Nawakadal area here on Tuesday, police said.

A police official said the encounter began after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area following inputs about the presence of militants there.

A CRPF jawan and a Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel were injured in the firing by militants, police said.

The encounter began around 2 am and there was a lull in firing for about five hours after that. A fresh contact was established with the militants around 8 am, they said.

The official said mobile internet and mobile telephony services, except on BSNL postpaid, have been snapped in the city as a precautionary measure.

Earlier, Kashmir Zone Police, on its official Twitter handle, said, “#Encounter has started at #Kanemazar #Nawakadal area of #Srinagar. JKP and CRPF are on the job. Further details shall follow.”

Police said the encounter was on and further details are awaited.

