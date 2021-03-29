CRPF man allegedly chokes wife to death in south Kashmir's Anantnag

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) man allegedly strangulated his wife at their rented house in Nagbal, Sherbagh area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday.

An official told the news agency KNO that a 36-year-old woman was strangled to death by her husband due to a family issue.

The deceased was identified as Sumi Bai (36), he said, adding that a strangulation mark was found on her neck.

The accused was identified as Shankar Nath of 40 Battalion, who hails from Karnataka.

He said that a case has been registered under relevant sections of law and further investigation taken up.