GK Top News, Kashmir, Latest News
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: August 7, 2020, 11:33 PM

CRPF man among seven die of Covid-19 in Kashmir, J&K toll reaches 453

“420 deaths in Kashmir division and 33 in Jammu”
The pandemic Friday claimed seven more lives in Kashmir, taking the toll of Covid related deaths in J&K to 453.

Officials told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that seven persons who died include a 60-year-old woman from Sopore Baramulla, a 55-year-old man from Chersoo Awantipora, a 65-year-old woman from Sarnal Anantnag, a 32-year-old man from Hawal Srinagar, a 60-year-old man from HMT Srinagar, a 65-year-old woman from Dalgate Srinagar and a 65-year-old man from Hawal Srinagar.

An official from SKIMS said that a 60-year-old woman from Sopore who was admitted on 31 July with hypertension, diabetes, septic shock and bilateral pneumonia died on Thursday evening.

He said that a 55-year-old man from Chersoo area of Awantipora who was admitted on 31 July died on Friday.

He further added that a 65-year-old woman from Sarnal Anantnag who was admitted on 06 August also died on Friday.

A 32-year-old CRPF man of 179 Battalion posted in Sopore also died at SKIMS who had tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, he said.

An official from GMC Srinagar told KNO that a 60-year-old man from HMT Srinagar who was admitted on 03 August died on Friday.

He further added that a 65-year-old woman from Dalgate Srinagar who was admitted on 05 August with bilateral pneumonia, diabetes and other ailments also died on Friday.

An official from CD hospital said that a 65-year-old man from Hawal Srinagar who was admitted at CD hospital after testing positive for Covid-19 died on Friday. He added that his 2nd report came negative, however, report of his third sample is awaited.

With seven more deaths, the death toll in J&K has reached 453 including 420 from Kashmir division and 33 from Jammu division.

