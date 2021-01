A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper died after suffering a massive cardiac arrest in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday.

Quoting officials, the news agency KNO reported that the said trooper was on duty when he suffered a cardiac arrest on Saturday morning and went unconscious.

He was rushed to 177 BN headquarter Sopore and was shifted to Srinagar for specialised treatment.

“However, he died at Srinagar hospital on Saturday afternoon,” the official added.