A paramilitary CRPF trooper allegedly ended his life by shooting himself in Lethpora area of Pulwama district in south Kashmir, official sources told GNS news agency on Wednesday.

They said at 1000 hours constable T. Sriniwas of 90 battalion, presently attached with 185 CRPF battalion, shot himself dead with his service rifle.

“The reason behind the extreme step is being investigated,” said a source.