A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) man on Thursday committed suicide in Awantipora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, reports said.

The deceased was identified as assistant sub-inspector Moti Ram of 178 BN, who was deployed for convoy duty at DIG Range Awantipora, news agency KNO quoted an official as having said.

CRPF PRO, Junaid Khan said they are investigating under what circumstances he took the extreme step, said the report.