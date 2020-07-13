Health, Kashmir, Latest News
CRPF man posted in Kulgam dies of COVID-19

Representational Pic
A paramilitary CRPF trooper, who was posted in Kulgam, has died at a hospital here due to covid-19 on Monday. The trooper’s death is the second fatality due to the virus among the paramilitary ranks in Jammu and Kashmir so far.

Medical Superintendent SMHS hospital told news agency GNS that the 55-year-old died at the hospital today morning. “His sample came out to be positive this afternoon,” he added.

Earlier, on June 8, a 40-year-old CRPF trooper, posted in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, had died at SKIMS Soura here.

