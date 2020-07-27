CRPF man shoots self dead in Srinagar, second suicide in eight days

In a second such incident in the paramilitary force in past eight days, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel committed suicide by shooting himself dead with his service rifle in Rambagh area of Srinagar on Monday, police said.

Quoting the CRPF spokesman in Srinagar, Pankaj Singh, news agency KNO reported that a CRPF man posted at Group Centre Rambagh identified as Pintoo Mondal of West Bengal, shot himself dead today morning. “An inquiry has been ordered as to what forced him to take this extreme step,” Singh said, according to the report.

A senior CRPF official attributed the suicides among the force to depression caused by COVID-19 pandemic.

On July 19, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper committed suicide by shooting himself dead with his service riffle at his unit in Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar.