Latest News, Srinagar
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: July 27, 2020, 10:50 AM

CRPF man shoots self dead in Srinagar, second suicide in eight days

A senior CRPF official attributed the suicides among the force to depression caused by COVID-19 pandemic.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: July 27, 2020, 10:50 AM

In a second such incident in the paramilitary force in past eight days, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel committed suicide by shooting himself dead with his service rifle in Rambagh area of Srinagar on Monday, police said.

Quoting the CRPF spokesman in Srinagar, Pankaj Singh, news agency KNO reported that a CRPF man posted at Group Centre Rambagh identified as Pintoo Mondal of West Bengal, shot himself dead today morning. “An inquiry has been ordered as to what forced him to take this extreme step,” Singh said, according to the report.

Trending News
Representational Pic

High-speed Internet ban extended till August 19 in Jammu and Kashmir

Image Source: J&K Information Department

Vacancies of tehsildars to be filled soon in all J&K districts, says Div Com

File Pic: Habib Naqash/GK

67 travelers among 540 new cases in J&K, total crosses 19000 mark

File Pic Mian Qayoom

Will release HC bar leader Qayoom detained under PSA, J&K admin tells SC

A senior CRPF official attributed the suicides among the force to depression caused by COVID-19 pandemic.

On July 19, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper committed suicide by shooting himself dead with his service riffle at his unit in Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar.

Related News