CRPF man who died of Covid19 to be cremated in Kashmir

The Central Reserve Paramilitary Force (CRPF) on Monday said the body of the trooper who died of Covid-19 will not be sent to his native village and that his last rites will be performed in Kashmir valley.

“We are going to follow Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines while dealing with the body of deceased CRPF man,” Assistant Commandant and CRPF spokesman for (operations) in Kashmir, Junaid Khan was quoted as having said by news agency KNO.

“The deceased will be cremated in Kashmir only while following the proper protocol.”

The CRPF man, who was reportedly posted in southern Anantnag district, died at SKIMS, Soura, becoming the first Covid victim of the force in Jammu and Kashmir.