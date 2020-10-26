Kashmir, Latest News
CRPF man who shot himself with his service rifle, succumbs at Srinagar hospital

The deceased belonged to D-Coy 141 battalion CRPF camp Shergari, Srinagar.
Representational Image
Representational Image

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper who shot himself with his service rifle two weeks ago has succumbed to his injuries late Sunday night at SMHS Hospital in Srinagar, officials said.

According to news agency- KNO, a CRPF man who shot himself on October 12 was admitted to SMHS Hospital Srinagar. “On Sunday late night, his condition deteriorated and he passed away,” a source in the hospital said.

Confirming the incident to the news agency, a CRPF official said that an in house investigation has been started to ascertain the reason as to what forced the trooper to take this extreme step.

