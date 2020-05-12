Latest News, Srinagar
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: May 12, 2020, 12:23 PM

CRPF sub-inspector commits suicide in Srinagar

Representational Pic
A CRPF sub-inspector committed suicide Tuesday morning by shooting himself with his service rifle in Srinagar, officials said.

This is the second such incident since early morning today as earlier a sub-inspector of CRPF had shot himself dead in Mattan area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

“The reason for the suicide is being looked into,” CRPF spokesman in Srinagar Pankaj Singh was quoted as having said by the news agency KNO.

Talking to KNO, special director general of CRPF Zulfikar Hassan said the two boys have committed suicide. “We are trying to find out the reason as to why they took this extreme step,” he said, as per the report.

