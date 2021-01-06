Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 6, 2021, 1:05 PM

CRPF sub-inspector dies after shed collapses outside former MLA's house in Srinagar

He was shifted to the nearby SDH Hazratbal wherefrom he was referred to SKIMS Soura where he has declared dead on arrival.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 6, 2021, 1:05 PM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

A CRPF Sub Inspector died on duty after a shed collapsed at a former National Conference legislator’s house in Hazratbal area of Srinagar on Wednesday.

Official sources told news agency GNS that the CRPF Sub-Inspector H C Murmu of 115 battalion was grievously injured after the shed outside the residence of former MLA Hazratbal Syed Mohammad Akhoon caved in due to heavy snowfall.

Trending News
File Pic of Altaf Bukhari

Altaf Bukhari welcomes announcement of new industrial package

Restore essential supplies, clear snow from roads in Kangan: Mian Altaf

NC accuses administration of missing in action

Prime Minister, Home Minister, Finance Minister kept their promise: Dr Darakhshan

He was shifted to the nearby SDH Hazratbal wherefrom he was referred to SKIMS Soura where he has declared dead on arrival, they said.

Tagged in , ,
Related News