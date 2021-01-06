CRPF sub-inspector dies after shed collapses outside former MLA's house in Srinagar

A CRPF Sub Inspector died on duty after a shed collapsed at a former National Conference legislator’s house in Hazratbal area of Srinagar on Wednesday.

Official sources told news agency GNS that the CRPF Sub-Inspector H C Murmu of 115 battalion was grievously injured after the shed outside the residence of former MLA Hazratbal Syed Mohammad Akhoon caved in due to heavy snowfall.

He was shifted to the nearby SDH Hazratbal wherefrom he was referred to SKIMS Soura where he has declared dead on arrival, they said.