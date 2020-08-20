CRPF trooper among four die of COVID-19, J&K toll now 585

A paramilitary CRPF trooper was among four more persons who died due to COVID-19 in Kashmir Valley since last night, official sources said on Thursday.

With these deaths—one each from Baramulla, Budgam, Srinagar and Pulwama districts—the fatality count due to the virus in Jammu and Kashmir mounted to 585.

A 70-year-old man from Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district who was diagnosed with Chronic Kidney Disease and bilateral Community Acquired Pneumonia (CAP) died due to cardiac arrest at 12:50 a.m. at SKIMS Soura where he was admitted on August 9, the official sources said.

They said an 87-year-old from Tral Pulwama, admitted on August 11 as a case of bilateral CAP, died at SMHS hospital.

Another COVID-19 positive patient— a woman from Khanda area of Budgam, admitted at a hospital on August 17 and diagnosed with bilateral CAP, also succumbed today.

Also, a 50-year-old COVID-19 positive trooper from 61 battalion CRPF, Shivpora Srinagar, died a few hours after being brought to the hospital in wee hours today, they said. He was a resident of Haryana, they added.

With these deaths, 585 people have succumbed to the virus in Jammu and Kashmir so far—544 from the Valley and 41 from Jammu division.