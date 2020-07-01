CRPF trooper, civilian killed in Sopore attack: DGP

A CRPF trooper and a civilian were killed while three other paramilitary personnel were injured after militants attacked a CRPF party in Model town of Sopore in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday morning.

A senior Police officer told news agency GNS that the militants attacked a CRPF patrolling party in Model town of Sopore by firing indiscriminately.

In this incident, five persons, including four CRPF personnel were injured.

“We lost one CRPF personnel and one civilian. The injured CRPF personnel are being evacuated to 92 base hospital,” Director General of Police Dilbag Singh was quoted as having said by GNS.

Soon after the attack, the whole area was cordoned off to nab the attackers. More details shall follow.