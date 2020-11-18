Kashmir, Latest News
TARIQUE RAHEEM
Sopore ,
UPDATED: November 18, 2020, 12:42 PM

CRPF trooper commits suicide in Wadura in north Kashmir's Sopore

Representational Pic

A paramilitary CRPF trooper allegedly comitted suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle in Wadoora area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday morning.

An official identified the deceased as Constable Rajat Kumar (42), a resident of Odisha.

He said that his colleagues rushed him to district hospital soon after hearing the gunshot. However, he was declared brought dead.

Police have registered a case in this regard and further investigation has been taken up, the official said.

