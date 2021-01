A CRPF trooper received critical head injuries on Thursday after the gypsy he was traveling in collided with a truck in Qazigund area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, officials said.

They identified the injured trooper as Inspector Joshi of 163 Batallion of the CRPF.

Joshi was soon removed to a nearby hospital from where has been shifted to SKIMS Soura in a critical condition, an official said.