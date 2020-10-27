Kashmir, Latest News
Editor Online
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: October 27, 2020, 6:55 PM

CRPF trooper dies in Tral in south Kashmir's Pulwama

Shakher was shifted to a nearby hospital from where he was shifted to SMHS Srinagar, where he breathed his last.
Editor Online
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: October 27, 2020, 6:55 PM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) man posted in Tral area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district died on Tuesday, an official said.

An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that a CRPF man identified as Chander Shakher of 180 Bn CRPF posted at Tral was found unconscious in a washroom at 180 battalion headquarters Tral, which falls under the jurisdiction of Police Station Tral.

Trending News
Representational Photo

Gunfight breaks out in Manchowa in central Kashmir's Budgam

File Photo

J&K records 452 more corona cases, 751 recoveries

File Photo: Habib Naqash/GK

Done to disempower, disenfranchise people of J&K: Mehbooba Mufti on new land laws

He added that Shakher was shifted to a nearby hospital from where he was shifted to SMHS Srinagar, where he breathed his last.

He further added that the matter is being investigated.

Tagged in
Related News