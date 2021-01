A paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) man posted in central Kashmir’s Budgam district died of cardiac arrest at SKIMS Srinagar on Monday, officials said.

The officials told KNO that the 50-year-old trooper who was undergoing treatment at SKIMS Soura died after he suffered a massive cardiac arrest on Monday morning.

They identified the deceased as Sudhir Partihar of C-coy 86BN CRPF stationed in Budgam.