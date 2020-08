A CRPF trooper was injured after militants attacked a force camp in Nehama area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Monday, officials said.

They said that militants fired indiscriminately at the CRPF camp in Nehama, leaving a trooper injured.

“The injured was shifted to hospital where his condition is stated to be stable,” an official told news agency KNO.

He said the entire area has been cordoned off and a massive search operation launched to track down the attackers.