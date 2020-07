A CRPF trooper was injured after a blast occurred near the convoy of the paramilitary force at circular road near Gangoo in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday.

A senior Police officer told news agency GNS that some kind of low level Blast occurred near the convoy of CRPF, in which one CRPF personnel recieved minor injuries.

He further said that the nature blast is still being verified.

Meanwhile, the whole area has been cordoned off to the nab the attackers.