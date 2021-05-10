CRPF trooper injured in stone pelting in downtown Srinagar

A Central Reserve Police Force trooper was injured in a stone pelting incident at Naidkadal area of old Srinagar, official sources said.

Quoting the sources, news agency KNO reported that the trooper was injured when a group of people pelted stones on a joint team of troopers in the downtown area of Srinagar.

The sources said the injured personnel was rushed to local hospital for treatment, where his condition is said to be stable.

A CRPF official told KNO that some “miscreants without any reason started pelting stones on CRPF party at Naidakadal in which one personnel sustained minor injuries”.

The injured personnel is stable while the stone pelting group was chased away, he said.