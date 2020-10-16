CRPF trooper killed, three injured in road accident in north Kashmir's Bandipora

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper died and three others were injured after a vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident in Nusoo area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Friday morning.

An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that today morning a Gypsy of 03-BN CRPF skidded off the road near Nusoo area, resulting in on spot death of one CRPF man and injuries to three others.

He said that the injured were shifted to district hospital Bandipora for treatment.

The official identified the deceased CRPF man as Naresh Kumar. The injured personnel have been identified as Ravi Raj, Ankit Kumar Gupta and Vinod Kumar.

A police official said that a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at police station Bandipora.