CRPF trooper kills self after murdering wife, injuring sister-in-law

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper killed himself after murdering his wife and injuring sister-in-law during a heated argument in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, reports said.

According to news agency KNO, a CRPF trooper attached with Sector Headquarters in Jammu region entered into an argument with his wife and sister-in-law over some issue after which he fired at his wife and sister-in law and later shot himself dead as well.

“His wife died on the spot while his sister-in-law sustained serious injuries and was hospitalized,” a CRPF official posted with Sector Headquarters Jammu was quoted as having said in the report.

The CRPF trooper, identified as CT/GD Madan Singh Chib, also died on the spot.

“Eight-year-old daughter of the CRPF man was also present at the spot, but she is safe,” the CRPF official said.

He said that an inquiry has been ordered into the incident.