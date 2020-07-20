Latest News, Srinagar
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: July 20, 2020, 9:20 AM

CRPF trooper shoots self dead in Srinagar

constable Biswajit Dutta of CRPF 29 battalion fired upon himself and died on the spot.
Representational Pic
A paramilitary CRPF trooper ended his life allegedly by shooting himself with his service refile in Panthachowk area of Srinagar on Monday, officials said.

They said constable Biswajit Dutta of CRPF 29 battalion fired upon himself and died on the spot. The trooper on being spotted in a pool of blood was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

A policer officer told news agency GNS that it was not immediately known why the trooper took the extreme step. He said investigations are underway in this regard.

