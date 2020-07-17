Latest News, Srinagar
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: July 17, 2020, 10:41 AM

CRPF trooper shoots self in Dalgate, critically wounded

Identifying him as constable Parveen Munda, the officer said that he was immediately shifted to 92 base Hospital for treatment.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: July 17, 2020, 10:41 AM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

A paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper was critically injured after he allegedly shot himself with his service rifle at Dalgate in Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district on Friday morning.

A senior police officer told news agency GNS that the CRPF trooper from 61 Battalion shot himself with his service rifle due to which he was grievously wounded.

Trending News
GK Photo

Srinagar-Leh highway reopens partially for traffic

Representational Pic

Flu shot must to prevent people from falling sick, says Kashmir doctors' body

Representative Image

Youth killed, father injured after concrete slab collapses in Budgam

Image Source: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Twitter Handle

Rajnath visits key forward post along LoC in Kashmir

Identifying him as constable Parveen Munda, the officer said that he was immediately shifted to 92 base Hospital for treatment. Asked about the reasons behind the extreme step, the officer said the investigations have been started in this regard.

Related News