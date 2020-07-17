CRPF trooper shoots self in Dalgate, critically wounded

A paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper was critically injured after he allegedly shot himself with his service rifle at Dalgate in Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district on Friday morning.

A senior police officer told news agency GNS that the CRPF trooper from 61 Battalion shot himself with his service rifle due to which he was grievously wounded.

Identifying him as constable Parveen Munda, the officer said that he was immediately shifted to 92 base Hospital for treatment. Asked about the reasons behind the extreme step, the officer said the investigations have been started in this regard.