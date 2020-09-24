CRPF trooper killed in Chadoora militant attack, rifle snatched

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper was killed and his rifle snatched after militants attacked the force in Keisarmulla area of Chadoora in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Thursday.

A senior Police officer told news agency GNS that militants attacked a CRPF party in Keisarmulla, injuring one CRPF trooper. Before escaping from the spot, the militants also managed to snatch the injured trooper’s rifle.

The injured trooper has been shifted to 92 base hospital for specialized treatment, the officer said.

Quoting a CRPF spokesman, Pankaj Singh, news agency KNO said that one trooper identified as N Badolay from Nagpur who was injured in the militant attack succumbed. “His rifle is missing as well,” Singh told KNO.

Meanwhile, the whole area has been cordoned off to the nab the attackers.