August 5, 2020

Curbs remain in place in Kashmir valley

Police and CRPF personnel were deployed in strength across the valley, especially Srinagar city,
Curfew-like restrictions, mainly to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, remained enforced in Kashmir on Wednesday as the union territory marks the first anniversary of revocation of special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Police and CRPF personnel were deployed in strength across the valley, especially Srinagar city, to ensure that the plans of separatists to disturb peace do not succeed, officials said.

The officials said police vehicles, fitted with public address system, went around localities soon after day break announcing imposition of strict restrictions for combating COVID-19 spread.

“There is a ban on assembly of more than three persons and people are requested not to violate the law and stay indoors,” the police said.

Barricades have been set up at hundreds of places in the valley including Srinagar city to regulate movement of essential services and emergencies, while concertina wires have been laid to block some parts of the roads, the officials said.

Authorities in Srinagar had on Monday announced that curfew will be imposed in Srinagar city in view of inputs about violent protests around 5 August the first anniversary of the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.

However, the order imposing curfew was suddenly withdrawn on Tuesday evening.

An official spokesman said the decision to revoke the curfew order was taken as Tuesday passed off without any untoward incident.

