UPDATED: April 19, 2021, 1:24 PM

Delhi CM announces six day lockdown starting tonight

The lockdown is needed to prevent the health system of Delhi from collapsing under the increasing number of patients as there is an acute shortage of medicines, beds, ICUs and oxygen, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a six-day lockdown from 10 pm on Monday night till 5 am next Monday in view of an exponential rise in corona virus cases and the city’s health system being stretched to its limits. 

In the last few days, the daily cases of COVID-19 have been around 25,500 and the health system in Delhi is under tremendous pressure, he said while addressing an online press conference.

The lockdown is needed to prevent the health system of Delhi from collapsing under the increasing number of patients as there is an acute shortage of medicines, beds, ICUs and oxygen, Kejriwal said.

Noting that the decision to impose lockdown was not an easy one, Kejriwal appealed to migrants in the city not to leave Delhi.

The government will take good care of them, he assured.

Essential services will be allowed during the lockdown, Kejriwal said, adding that wedding ceremonies with a limit of 50 people will be allowed and special passes issued for the purpose.

